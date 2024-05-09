Toronto Comic Arts Festival 2024 — enter for a chance to win a massive comics prize pack!

Published May 9, 2024
Enter for your chance to win an incredible prize pack from Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF)!

TCAF exists to promote the breadth and diversity of comics, and what is considered comics as a legitimate medium of literary and artistic worth. The festival is running online from May 3 to May 24 and in person at the Toronto Reference Library on May 11 and 12. You can experience a variety of programming, including host readings, workshops, panel discussions and signing booths, as well as exclusive content and one-of-a-kind events at the Digital Marketplace! Check out more details here.

This huge prize pack features 16 comics from awarding-winning novelists, including:

Come Home, Indio 
Jim Terry

Gaytheiest
Lonnie Mann

Silence, Full Stop
Karina Sho

The Bund
Between The Lines

Dragon Garage from SLG Publishing 
James Turner

Christie Pits from Dirty Water Comics 
Jaime Michaels

Fire Monster from Palimpsest Press
Anita Lahey

Daily Life of Angry Fron
Steph Kenzie

The Glass Scientists Vol. 1 from Penguin Random House 
SH Cotugno

The Adventures of Milo Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 
Peter Balsano

Young Hag and the Witches Quest from Abrams 
Isabel Greenberg

Super Buba Cafe from Abrams 
Nidhi Chanani

Shark Princess from Penguin Random House
Nidhi Chanani

Wildful from House of Anansi
Kengo Kurimoto

Who We Are in Real Life from House of Anansi
Victoria Koops

