Toronto Comic Arts Festival 2024 — enter for a chance to win a massive comics prize pack!

Published May 9, 2024

Enter for your chance to win an incredible prize pack from Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF)!



TCAF exists to promote the breadth and diversity of comics, and what is considered comics as a legitimate medium of literary and artistic worth. The festival is running online from May 3 to May 24 and in person at the Toronto Reference Library on May 11 and 12. You can experience a variety of programming, including host readings, workshops, panel discussions and signing booths, as well as exclusive content and one-of-a-kind events at the Digital Marketplace! Check out more details here.



This huge prize pack features 16 comics from awarding-winning novelists, including:

Come Home, Indio

Jim Terry



Gaytheiest

Lonnie Mann



Silence, Full Stop

Karina Sho



The Bund

Between The Lines



Dragon Garage from SLG Publishing

James Turner



Christie Pits from Dirty Water Comics

Jaime Michaels



Fire Monster from Palimpsest Press

Anita Lahey



Daily Life of Angry Fron

Steph Kenzie



The Glass Scientists Vol. 1 from Penguin Random House

SH Cotugno



The Adventures of Milo Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

Peter Balsano



Young Hag and the Witches Quest from Abrams

Isabel Greenberg



Super Buba Cafe from Abrams

Nidhi Chanani



Shark Princess from Penguin Random House

Nidhi Chanani



Wildful from House of Anansi

Kengo Kurimoto



Who We Are in Real Life from House of Anansi

Victoria Koops