Toronto Comic Arts Festival 2024 — enter for a chance to win a massive comics prize pack!

TCAF exists to promote the breadth and diversity of comics, and what is considered comics as a legitimate medium of literary and artistic worth. The festival is running online from May 3 to May 24 and in person at the Toronto Reference Library on May 11 and 12. You can experience a variety of programming, including host readings, workshops, panel discussions and signing booths, as well as exclusive content and one-of-a-kind events at the Digital Marketplace! Check out more details here.
This huge prize pack features 16 comics from awarding-winning novelists, including:
Come Home, Indio Jim Terry
Gaytheiest Lonnie Mann
Silence, Full Stop Karina Sho
The Bund Between The Lines
Dragon Garage from SLG Publishing James Turner
Christie Pits from Dirty Water Comics Jaime Michaels
Fire Monster from Palimpsest Press Anita Lahey
Daily Life of Angry Fron Steph Kenzie
The Glass Scientists Vol. 1 from Penguin Random House SH Cotugno
The Adventures of Milo Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 Peter Balsano
Young Hag and the Witches Quest from Abrams Isabel Greenberg
Super Buba Cafe from Abrams Nidhi Chanani
Shark Princess from Penguin Random House Nidhi Chanani
Wildful from House of Anansi Kengo Kurimoto
Who We Are in Real Life from House of Anansi Victoria Koops