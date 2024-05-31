Russell Howard — enter for a chance to win tickets to the comedy show in the Canadian city of your choice!
The best laughs are the ones you let out when you're trying with all your might not to laugh — and that's exactly Russell Howard! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a show in the Canadian city of your choice.
UK superstar Russell Howard is known to make memories from moments of his life come alive again during his stand-ups and in the most brilliant way that'll keep you laughing all throughout.
By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to the following show dates:
09/20 Ottawa, ON - Centrepointe Theatre 09/21 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall 09/22 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall 09/25 London, ON - Centennial Hall 09/26 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square 09/27 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre 09/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre 09/29 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall 10/03 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre 10/04 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre 10/05 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse