Russell Howard — enter for a chance to win tickets to the comedy show in the Canadian city of your choice!

Published May 31, 2024
The best laughs are the ones you let out when you're trying with all your might not to laugh — and that's exactly Russell Howard! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a show in the Canadian city of your choice.

UK superstar Russell Howard is known to make memories from moments of his life come alive again during his stand-ups and in the most brilliant way that'll keep you laughing all throughout.

By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to the following show dates:

09/20 Ottawa, ON - Centrepointe Theatre
09/21 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
09/22 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
09/25 London, ON - Centennial Hall
09/26 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
09/27 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
09/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/29 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
10/03 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
10/04 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/05 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

The contest closes on June 10, 2024

