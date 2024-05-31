Russell Howard — enter for a chance to win tickets to the comedy show in the Canadian city of your choice!

Published May 31, 2024

The best laughs are the ones you let out when you're trying with all your might not to laugh — and that's exactly Russell Howard! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a show in the Canadian city of your choice.

UK superstar Russell Howard is known to make memories from moments of his life come alive again during his stand-ups and in the most brilliant way that'll keep you laughing all throughout.

By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to the following show dates:



09/20 Ottawa, ON - Centrepointe Theatre

09/21 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

09/22 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

09/25 London, ON - Centennial Hall

09/26 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

09/27 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

09/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/29 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

10/03 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre

10/04 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/05 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

The contest closes on June 10, 2024