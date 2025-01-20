Pauly Shore – enter for a chance to win tickets to the comedian's show in St. Catharines!

Published Jan 20, 2025

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pauly Shore live at Partridge Hall located in the premier FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre on March 31!

Get ready for a night of laughter with the iconic comedian known for his MTV hit Totally Pauly and cult classics like Jury Duty and Bio-Dome. On his North American tour, Pauly blends stand-up comedy with stories from his one-man show, Stick with the Dancing: Funny Stories From My Childhood. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening — part of FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre's 24/25 season!

To enter, simply fill out the form below.