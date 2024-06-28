MRG Live — win tickets to Ruby Waters, Allan Rayman, Allen Stone, Hobo Johnson or Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Published Jun 28, 2024
LIV_Exclaim-2024_920x614.png

If you see an artist you love or you just love to attend shows with awesome artists — this is for you! 

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert of your choice in Toronto, Vancouver or Victoria, courtesy of MRG Live — one of Canada's leading hospitality and entertainment companies.

To enter, fill out the form below!

2024 Concert Dates:
07/20 Allan Rayman: Toronto, ON - Concert Hall
08/13 Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
09/10 Allen Stone: Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/25 Brigitte Calls Me Baby: Toronto, ON - The Drake
09/26 Ruby Waters: Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Contest Form

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage