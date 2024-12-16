Exclaim! x Mary Brown's — win tickets to a Class of 2025 show!Published Dec 16, 2024
Exclaim!'s beloved annual Class Of concert series showcasing the best emerging talent in the game is back for 2025, proudly supported by Mary Brown's Chicken.
We'll be presenting this year's watchlist of musicians with a show every weekend in January across Toronto, and you could win tickets to the night of your choice!
The artists featured come from all over the city and a variety of genres, including Guelph soul collective SHEBAD, noise rock live wires Accelerant, lofi dream-weaver Angel Apricot, the buzzing Palm Sander, London grunge-rocker Taylor Holden and much more.
Class of 2025
01/04 Accelerant / Gaijin Smash / Chinese Medicine / Palm Sander - Monarch Tavern
01/10 Your Grandad / Shunk / Ancient Greece / the Crime Family - Monarch Tavern
01/11 Tara Kannangara / Blush / Wild Black / Angel Apricot - The Garrison
01/17 World News / OOZ / Leona Hell / Lavoro - Monarch Tavern
01/18 Amelia Maxwell / Kingdom of Birds / Scooter Jay / Taylor Holden - The Baby G
01/24 Special Guest TBA / Clothesline from Hell / Mishi / Pillea - The Garrison
01/31 SHEBAD / Lavender Town / Mileena - Great Hall