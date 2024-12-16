Exclaim! x Mary Brown's — win tickets to a Class of 2025 show!

Published Dec 16, 2024

Exclaim!'s beloved annual Class Of concert series showcasing the best emerging talent in the game is back for 2025, proudly supported by Mary Brown's Chicken.

We'll be presenting this year's watchlist of musicians with a show every weekend in January across Toronto, and you could win tickets to the night of your choice!

The artists featured come from all over the city and a variety of genres, including Guelph soul collective SHEBAD, noise rock live wires Accelerant, lofi dream-weaver Angel Apricot, the buzzing Palm Sander, London grunge-rocker Taylor Holden and much more.