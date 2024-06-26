Brian Eno — win tickets to the screening of 'Eno' in Toronto and the soundtrack on vinyl!

Published Jun 28, 2024

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the special screening of the Brian Eno documentary, Eno, and a copy of the official soundtrack on vinyl. The screening will take place on July 24 at 9 p.m. at the Royal Theatre in Toronto, with director Gary Hustwit in attendance!

Known for producing artists like David Bowie and U2 — as well as pioneering ambient music — this groundbreaking documentary reveals Eno's creative processes, using software to blend new interviews with Eno’s archive of unseen footage and unreleased music. Also, each screening is different, so you don't want to miss out.

For your chance to win tickets to the screening of Eno and a copy of the soundtrack on vinyl, fill out the form below!