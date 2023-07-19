The Second City Toronto Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Second City Toronto is celebrating 50 years of comedy with a string of events running August 10–13.
Having first arrived in Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre in 1963, the sketch and improv comedy company officially made a home in the city in 1973 with "The Old Firehall" on Adelaide Street. Three years later, the company created the television show SCTV.
The four-day celebration will include The Alumni Show on August 11 and 12 at 10 p.m. It's described as "a wild and unforgettable two-act sketch show celebrating the past, present, and future of Canadian comedy" that features Second City alumni returning to perform their favourite archive scenes.
The celebration will continue on Sunday, August 13, with a special presentation of the show Improv Brunch, with an all-star line-up of alumni cast members. The Second City Toronto will also be hosting a series of panels and workshops hosted by "some of the most renowned comedic minds in the industry."
The Second City's storied alumni list includes Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, plus comedy icons like Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Candy. And if you're interested in potentially joining that alumni list someday, the Second City Training Centre is offering free drop-in classes throughout August.
