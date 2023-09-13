Adam Sandler Announces North American Tour

The Sandman can't stay away for long. Adam Sandler is bringing his I Missed You Tour to Canada this fall.
The 25-date trek begins at Vancouver's big ol' Rogers Arena on October 12, and includes a bunch of stops stateside. The only other Canadian date comes in Toronto (at the massive Scotiabank Arena) on November 7. Everything wraps up in Denver on December 12.
He's supposedly bringing a "special guest" along for the ride. Hopefully, it's not some fucking loser.
Tickets go on presale Thursday, September 14, at 12 p.m. local time ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, September 15, at 12 p.m. local. Check out the dates below.
Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:
10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/14 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/16 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
10/18 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
10/19 Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center
10/20 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
10/21 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
10/23 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
11/07 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/08 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
11/09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
11/11 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
11/12 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
11/13 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
11/15 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/16 Memphis, TN - FedExForum
12/02 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/03 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12/07 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
12/08 Thackerville, OK - WinStar Casino
12/09 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
12/10 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
12/12 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
The 25-date trek begins at Vancouver's big ol' Rogers Arena on October 12, and includes a bunch of stops stateside. The only other Canadian date comes in Toronto (at the massive Scotiabank Arena) on November 7. Everything wraps up in Denver on December 12.
He's supposedly bringing a "special guest" along for the ride. Hopefully, it's not some fucking loser.
Tickets go on presale Thursday, September 14, at 12 p.m. local time ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, September 15, at 12 p.m. local. Check out the dates below.
Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:
10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/14 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/16 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
10/18 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
10/19 Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center
10/20 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
10/21 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
10/23 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
11/07 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/08 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
11/09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
11/11 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
11/12 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
11/13 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
11/15 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/16 Memphis, TN - FedExForum
12/02 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/03 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12/07 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
12/08 Thackerville, OK - WinStar Casino
12/09 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
12/10 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
12/12 Denver, CO - Ball Arena