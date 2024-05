Adam Sandler Announces North American Tour

The Sandman can't stay away for long. Adam Sandler is bringing his I Missed You Tour to Canada this fall.The 25-date trek begins at Vancouver's big ol' Rogers Arena on October 12, and includes a bunch of stops stateside. The only other Canadian date comes in Toronto (at the massive Scotiabank Arena) on November 7. Everything wraps up in Denver on December 12.He's supposedly bringing a "special guest" along for the ride. Hopefully, it's not some fucking loser Tickets go on presale Thursday, September 14, at 12 p.m. local time ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, September 15, at 12 p.m. local. Check out the dates below.Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:10/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena10/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena10/14 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum10/15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena10/16 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena10/18 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose10/19 Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center10/20 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center10/21 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena10/23 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center11/07 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena11/08 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena11/09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena11/11 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum11/12 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center11/13 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena11/15 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse11/16 Memphis, TN - FedExForum12/02 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena12/03 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center12/07 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center12/08 Thackerville, OK - WinStar Casino12/09 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center12/10 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena12/12 Denver, CO - Ball Arena