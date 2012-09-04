Bumbershoot
TacocaT
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 1
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
I have no idea how to pronounce this band's name. In fact, it's been written a lot of different ways: TacacaT, Tacoca T, Tacocat. I read it...
The Heavy
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 1
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
Confession: I used to think "How Do You Like Me Now?" was a Franz Ferdinand song, and that made me like FF better. But the song that's ever...
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 1
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
After liberating himself from the Drive-By Truckers five years ago, Jason Isbell set about proving that he's a master storyteller, be it in...
Niki & the Dove
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 2
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
The Swedish sound is alive and well in electro-pop duo Niki & the Dove, but with just enough twists to keep things fresh. In their second s...
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 2
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
Lee Fields has the grunts, growls and snarls down, and the necessary confidence to pull off a blindingly white suite. When the iconic funk...
Seapony
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 3
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
Seapony make nice music: it's dreamy, affable and sonically pleasing. Lead singer Jen Weidl has a melted-candy sort of voice, sweet but not...
El Vez
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 3
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
At first glance, El Vez looks and sounds like a joke. Bursting onto the stage in a glitzed-up, bell-bottomed twist on the classic Uncle Sam...
Passion Pit
Seattle Center, Seattle, WA, September 3
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2012
Because of the trek back to Vancouver from Seattle, this intimate KEXP live show was my only chance to see Passion Pit. It was also the onl...