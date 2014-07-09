The Handsome Daughter
61 Sherbrook St, Winnipeg MB
Located in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood, the Handsome Daughter hosts a variety of different events every single night. It officially opened its doors in 2014, and its top priority has always been the live music stage at the back of the venue. The Handsome Daughter’s partner restaurant, Magic Bird Fried Chicken, offers up different variations of fried chicken and complimentary sides.
Weekends bring bands and DJs to the Handsome Daughter, and previous visiting acts like Chastity, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, and Yes We Mystic have stopped by this Winnipeg joint. Throughout the week there are also different trivia nights, art shows, stand up comedy nights, poetry slams, and video game tournaments.
The Handsome Daughter also upholds a code of conduct for all patrons entering their space. They are passionate about ensuring that people from all walks of life feel safe at their venue.