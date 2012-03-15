Lucky Bar
517 Yates St, Victoria BC
Victoria’s Lucky Bar hosts events of all types and concerts of all genres. Their always-packed schedule guarantees something to do nearly every night of the week, from live music to themed dance nights, karaoke to trivia nights.
Lucky Bar has hosted a hue list of acts including like the Elwins, Terra Lightfoot, Partner, Single Mothers, the Dirty Nil, Peach Pit and the Weather Station. Mondays bring the venue’s famous 90s night, and Lucky Bar also routinely hosts hip-hop karaoke nights, their very own video dance parties, comedy, theatre and film screenings.
The venue is conveniently located just off of Wharf Street, within walking distance of Victoria’s waterfront and just steps from parking and public transit.