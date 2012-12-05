Capital Ballroom
858 Yates St, Victoria BC
Formerly known as the Sugar Nightclub, the Capital Ballroom opened in 1999 and has gradually rebranded from a nightclub to a live music venue. Open several nights a week for events and shows, the small downtown club is high-energy and welcomes acts that are known for engaging with audiences.
There are multiple bars throughout the venue to slake your thirst during musical performances by acts like Peaches, Wolf Parade, A Tribe Called Red, Half Moon Run, Martha Wainwright, Blackalicious, Tanya Tagaq, Shred Kelly and, on one legendary occasion, an after-party hosted by Prince. Also popular are the club’s Ladies Nights, talent competition nights, Drag Nights, Burlesque and DJ nights. Patrons enjoy the energetic vibe and inclusive energy, since Sugar aims to be a huge supporter of the LGBTQ community and hosts many Pride events throughout the year.
In terms of mobility, there are multiple steep staircases and minimal seating.