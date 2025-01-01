The historic Parkdale Hall originally opened as Parkdale Theatre in April 1920 where it operated as a theatre and a cinema. Known for its ornate plaster ceiling, the venue was one of the three buildings owned by brothers Jay and Jule Allen, including the Tivoli and the Danforth Music Hall. The brothers commissioned architect Howard Crane to construct the building, which still maintains its original charm.

The venue closed its doors in 1970 and housed a variety of different tenants over the years, including multiple retail spaces and the Parkdale Golden Age Foundation. The Chan family eventually bought the building in 2020 and reopened it as a venue once more. This new life has allowed the hall to host events from live music, raves, a reoccurring Sunday market, art shows and more. In the summertime, the outdoor lot across from the hall has also been used for live music and community events.