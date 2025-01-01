Located inside a former bank, Le Ministère is a 288-capacity performance hall that first opened in 2017. From jazz shows to corporate functions, this small venue offers a full-service package for any kind of event.

The venue hosts a variety of weekly programming, such as live music, DJ nights, album launches and more. The venue is also equipped for multi-camera capture live streaming and multi-track recording to record events in their entirety. Recordings can be accessed through leministere.vhx.tv.

Upcoming events at the Ministère include Brenn! and Mackenzy Mackay.