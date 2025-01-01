Located inside the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, the Michael and Sonja Koerner Concert Hall — known simply as Koerner Hall — was designed in the traditional style of "shoebox" venues in Europe to provide excellent acoustic conditions for music of all genres.

In addition to live music, the hall's intimate atmosphere has also been used for films, lectures, award shows, comedy performances, musical theatre, and educational and corporate conferences. The impressive three-story interior can seat up to 1,135 patrons in a single event.

Recent performances at the hall include Jane Bunnett, Rosanne Cash and Los Lobos.