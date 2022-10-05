Owned and operated by event organizer This Is Blueprint, Village Studios opened in 2021 in Vancouver's Davie Village Neighbourhood.

The building in which Village Studios operates has gone through many name changes and iterations since it was built in 1908. Located in the same building as Celebrities Nightclub, Village Studios is an event space and a creative work environment. The space was originally reimagined as Celebrities Underground in 2016 and was intended to serve as an extension of the nightclub. However, as the space continued to expand, it was relaunched as Village Studies in 2021.

As a creative work environment, Village Studios has a recording studio, and has also operated as a venue for photo shoots, art galleries, pop-up shops, fashion shows, poetry readings and more.

Acts that have graced the stage at the studio include Sota, Blue Hawaii, AC Slater, Chris Luno and Chyl. Village Studios also offers opportunities to watch past performances through Village Streaming.