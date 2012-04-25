The Vancouver Playhouse was built in conjunction with the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in 1962 and is known for its theatrical, film and live music programming. Its architectural design compliments Queen Elizabeth's.

From 1962 to 2012, the venue was home to the Vancouver Playhouse Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company that adopted a standard program for regional theatres at the venue, where every season featured at least one Canadian play. Upon its reopening, the venue became home to Vancouver-based organizations DanceHouse, Friends of Chamber Music and the Vancouver Recital Society.

The Playhouse is a popular venue for comedians, and has hosted Neema Naz, Aries Spears and Sugar Sammy in the past. The venue has also seen Vancouver International Jazz Festival performances, including Julian Lage and Veronica Swift.