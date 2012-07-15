The WISE Hall has a rich history in East Vancouver. The building was conceived in 1923 and opened in 1926 as the Gymbodian Hall, which was used as a gymnasium, bowling alley and kindergarten. The hall was later purchased and renamed by the Welsh, Irish, Scottish and English societies in 1963 (hence the name WISE), where it began its transformation into a popular venue for social events and performances. W.I.S.E. was rebranded as the WISE Club in 2008 to reflect its diverse programming.

Now known as WISE Hall, the Vancouver Heritage Foundation's Places That Matter celebrated WISE's contributions and impact on Vancouver's community with a plaque in 2013.

In May 2024, WISE Hall was at risk of closure due to pandemic-related debt and operation costs, and reached out to its community for support. The community rallied behind the hall, and WISE launched a $10 annual membership and a donations page to continue supporting the hall leading up to its Annual General Meeting in Spring 2025.

With a capacity of over 200, WISE Hall has hosted a variety of different acts over the years including Naked Giants, Cheekface, Geese, Kate Bollinger and Ethel Cain. WISE has also been a popular venue for festivals like Glacial Mutilation Metal Festival and Punkouver Fest.