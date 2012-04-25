The historic PNE Ampitheatre is an open-air theatre located in Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition in Hastings Park, and has been in operation since 1910. With a unique view of the surrounding mountains, the venue hosts concerts, comedy shows, festivals and community events, as well as the yearly Summer Nights Concerts series, which comes with a complimentary PNE Fair admission ticket. The venue can fit up to 10,000 patrons in a single event.

Recent performers at the amphitheatre include TLC, Billy Talent, Father John Misty, boygenius and Blue Rodeo.