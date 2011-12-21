The Orpheum Theatre has been in operation since 1927, and was once Vancouver's largest performing arts house. Recognized as a National Historic Site in 1979, the theatre underwent extensive renovations in previous decades, which have included technological additions and state-of-the-art upgrades. The theatre currently operates as a live music and performance venue.

The Orpheum regularly hosts performances from Vancouver's choirs and is also the home of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Acts that have performed on its stage include Japanese Breakfast, Marianas Trench, Melissa Etheridge, the Beaches and Blood Orange.

Notably, the Orpheum is a part of the Vancouver Civic Theatre group of live performance venues alongside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and the Vancouver Playhouse.