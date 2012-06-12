Ideal for summer shows, the Malkin Bowl has drawn crowds to Vancouver’s Stanley Park since 1934. Known for hosting musical theatre through its "Theatre Under The Stars" series, the venue also attracts up to 2,400 people to individual concerts and music festivals.

Former mayor and grocer W.H. Malkin ordered the bowl’s construction in commemoration of his late wife. A 1982 fire cost Vancouver the use of the facility, but it wasn’t long before the location was back in service. Since then, the venue has played host to favourites from Canada and around the world. In 2011, the stage was winterized, allowing the venue to remain open throughout the year.



Some of the acclaimed artists who have played the bowl include Mac DeMarco, Vampire Weekend, Massive Attack and more. In 2015 and 2016, the bowl hosted the Vancouver edition of Austin’s Levitation festival, bringing psychedelic bands from around the world to the park for three days. Acts consisted of Canadian favourites such as Black Mountain, Black Wizard and Elephant Stone, as well as American bands such as TacocaT and the Black Angels.