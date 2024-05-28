After being purchased by Great Canadian Entertainment, the former Hard Rock Casino Vancouver was rebranded as the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in 2023 and is one of the many casinos owned by the entertainment company. This latest venture in Canada's West Coast has quickly become an entertainment giant in Vancouver, and is known for its gaming, live performances, food and overnight accommodations.

The 24/7 casino has two on-site venues, including Asylum Sound Stage and the Show Theatre. Asylum is an intimate venue that hosts live music, comedy, burlesque and more, while the Show Theatre welcomes comedians and live music performances to its stage.

Artists who have made a stop at the casino include the Wallflowers, Glass Tiger, Boyz II Men, ZZ Top and Theory of a Deadman.