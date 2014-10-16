Located in the heart of Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, the Fox Cabaret took over the infamous Fox Theatre, one of the last remaining 35mm adult film theatres in North America, in 2013. Vancouver-based creative and events agency the Arrival Agency did a complete overhaul of the former theatre, and in its current iteration, has become a two-floor venue and nightclub that has become a hub of Vancouver entertainment, featuring events from live music to DJ nights to stand-up comedy. The independently owned Fox has a capacity of 275, and its intimate but lively atmosphere has made it a popular arts and cultural venue.

In efforts to support itself financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox Cabaret launched a fundraising campaign and The Sounds of the Fox Cabaret, a two-hour concert film featuring performances by Devours, Blue J, Harlequin Gold and others. The film was conceived as a way to show the venue's importance to the artists who have performed on its stage, while also encouraging people to donate to the campaign, which eventually exceeded its goal.

Recent performances at the Fox include Orla Gartland, Maruja, Wine Lips and Aysanabee. The Fox has also hosted select festivals since its opening, including Let's Hear It! Live festival in 2023.