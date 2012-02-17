Formerly Ming's Chinese Restaurant, Fortune Sound Club was founded in 2009 as one of the first venues to usher in the reinvention of Vancouver's Chinatown. With a focus on multi-disciplinary curation, the club has become a mainstay in Vancouver's events scene, known for hosting live music, art galleries, fashion shows, pop-up shops and project spaces. Fortune's location in Chinatown puts the club in the heart of Vancouver, making it easily accessible by public transit and surrounded by local businesses and restaurants.

This small venue has a capacity of 450, and has attracted performances from artists like Luna Li, the Regrettes, the Dare and Rich Aucoin.