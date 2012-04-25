Celebrities Nightclub has a rich history within Vancouver's nightlife. The club was designed by architect Thomas Hooper as the Lester Dancing Academy, one of the city's first dancing halls. The venue was later renamed the Embassy Ballroom in the 1940s and continued to operate as a dancing club. By the '60s, Embassy Ballroom morphed into rock club Dante's Inferno, and then Retinal Circus, which became famous for its psychedelic concerts.

After a brief period operating as a strip club in the '70s, the Kerasiotis brothers, who opened one of Vancouver's first gay bars Luvafair, bought the venue and turned it into its current incarnation, Celebrities. The nightclub became a popular entertainment hub for the burgeoning gay community in Davie Street Village.

Vancouver Heritage Foundation awarded Celebrities Nightclub with a plaque to commemorate its history in 2013.

Celebrities continues to be a mainstay in Vancouver nightlife and among the city's LGBTQ+ community. The club is known for its DJ sets, live music performances and themed dance parties. Celebrities has booked acts including Tinashe, Jeremy Olander, Priyanka, Nia Archives, CupcakKe and Luttrell.