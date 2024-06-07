The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino is Toronto's newest billion-dollar casino minutes from Pearson Airport. It is Canada's largest casino resort and celebrated its grand opening in May 2024.

The casino is home to music, comedy, sports and live theatre, as well as dine-in and entertainment options. Guests can also book an overnight stay at the casino's over 400 guest rooms. The theatre itself offers floor, grandstand and balcony seating and has a capacity of 5,000 people. The theatre also has the first Meyer Sound Panther loudspeaker system that was permanently installed in Canada by Aligned Vision Group.

In an exclusive deal with Live Nation Canada, notable guests who have performed at the theatre include Shania Twain, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Spiritbox, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.