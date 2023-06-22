The historic Concert Hall was originally built in 1918 as the Masonic Temple by the Freemasons, who rented out the first-floor auditorium for Big Band music, kicking off the building's musical legacy.

Toward the end of the '60s, the building was later renamed the Rockpile, and became a major rock venue. Led Zeppelin played their very first concert in Toronto at the venue in 1969. Other iconic guests from the past also included the Who, Chuck Berry, Canned Heat and Neil Young. The venue went through a series of name changes into the 1970s, and became a major hub of Toronto's hip-hop scene in the '80s, which included a performance by Public Enemy and Maestro in 1989. The Tragically Hip, Ice-T, "Weird Al" Yankovic, David Bowie and Pearl Jam also performed at the venue in the '90s. The Concert Hall became MTV Canada in 2006 with an opening performance by Kanye West.

The building avoided demolition when it was named a heritage site in 1997. The Concert Hall went on hiatus when Bell Media purchased the Masonic Temple in 1998. Public concerts were no longer held at the venue, and it eventually was put up for sale in 2013, leading to its acquisition by Ontario IT firm Info-Tech Research Group. The group renovated the building, and the venue eventually reopened in 2017 as a year-round venue.

The venue has a capacity of around 1,200, and has brought acts such as Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Mannequin Pussy, Stars and Sloan to its historic stage in recent years.