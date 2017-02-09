Located inside the Royal Conservatory, the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning was constructed in 1991 when the Royal Conservatory developed a master plan to build a new home on Bloor Street. The plan involved renovating the former conservatory, which had been previously governed by the University of Toronto since 1962.

The execution of this master plan was completed in 2009, and made the new building a wholly independent institution. The renovation restored McMaster Hall, and the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning was constructed as a hybrid teaching and rehearsal facility and concert venue. The multi-purpose building hosts learning and performance spaces, practice and teaching studios, a library and technology lab, as well as three halls: Koerner Hall, Mazzoleni Concert Hall and Ihnatowycz Hall, which host events and performances from live music, lectures, receptions and more.