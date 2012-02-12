Operating since 1987, Sneaky Dee's is a family-owned establishment known for Tex-Mex food on its ground floor and second-floor venue.

Originally situated across from Honest Ed's on 562 Bloor Street West, Sneaky Dee's moved to 431 College Street in 1990 where it still operates today. It was a formative spot in Toronto's punk rock scene in the '90s, and also hosted early gigs by the Cowboy Junkies. Sneaky Dee's was also the location of the first Toronto Fringe Festival in 1989. The venue has hosted bands such as Fucked Up, Feist, Broken Social Scene and more.

With its 200-person capacity, Sneaky Dee's remains crucial to the Toronto music scene and continues to host emerging touring acts, local bands and themed dance nights.