Built in 1982, Roy Thomson Hall was named after newspaper tycoon Roy Herbet Thomson. The hall was designed by architects Arthur Erickson/Mathers and Haldenby (Toronto) and acoustician Theodore J. Shultz of Bolt, Beranek and Newman Inc. (New York). Known for its distinctive honeycomb glass canopy, the hall can hold up to 2,630 patrons in a single event.

The sister venue to Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall is managed by the Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall, and is the current home of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

The hall includes its iconic auditorium, a large rehearsal room, and extensive musician support areas and backstage facilities, including both broadcast and recording studios. The hall is fully accessible and close to major subway and streetcar lines.

The first concert in the hall's opening festival in 1982 included Fanfare by Ray Luedeke for the Toronto Symphony, and Sun by R. Murray Shafer for the Mendelssohn Choir. The hall's programming has opened up to more diverse genres such as pop, rock and jazz, as well as film screenings and art shows. Notable past performers include Anne Murray, Gordon Lightfoot, the Tragically Hip and the Canadian Opera Company. The hall also hosts Toronto International Film Festival events.