What’s better than seeing live music in an open-air environment, with a spectacular view of Toronto’s waterfront and skyline, as a perfect summer’s evening gives way to a starlit night? Yeah, we can’t think of anything either. Luckily, the 6ix has two venues that offer this experience - and they’re right next to each other.

Opened in 2011 as the sister venue to Budweiser Stage , (which is a stone’s throw away), RBC Echo Beach - originally TD Echo Beach - is one of Toronto’s newest venues. Both stages are located on the former Ontario Place grounds, and both are part of the Live Nation entertainment company. But unlike Budweiser stage, RBC Echo Beach audiences - who are completely uncovered - stand on the sands of a genuine beach, with real sand and all. This arrangement lends itself well to the venue’s moniker, which is of course taken from the 1979 song of the same name, recorded by Canadian group Martha and the Muffins . Because there’s no formal seating arrangement with this beachfront setup, the audience is essentially layed out in a vague, GA blob that faces the stage. That said, the venue does offer two VIP areas and one wheelchair accessible-designated zone. It’s simple, modern construction keeps the structural components totally exposed; it resembles little more than a set of scaffolding with an RBC logo on the front (but this look works). There are two massive monitors on either side of the stage that display the professionally shot footage, and the entire rear wall of the stage, behind the artists, serves a large projection screen for the display of mind-bending graphics.