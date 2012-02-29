Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Exhibition)

Located on the grounds of Exhibition Place and one of Toronto's first venues, Queen Elizabeth Theatre was originally on a military base in the early 1900s, but was soon handed over to the city to become the Exhibition as it expanded in the 1950s. Designed by architect Peter Dickinson (whose work also includes Meridian Hall), the theatre opened in 1956 and was renovated in 2010.

Currently operated by the MRG Group, the theatre underwent an upgrade in 2019 that included new sound and seating, allowing the venue to serve as a multi-purpose event space with convertible seating. The theatre can hold up to 2,350 people in a single event, and is easily accessible by bus, streetcar and GO Transit, in addition to offering parking space.

Queen Elizabeth Theatre has seen performances from stand-up comedy to live music. The venue has hosted performances from Caroline Polachek, Echo & the Bunnymen, Adrianne Lenker, Violent Femmes and David Byrne, as well as Canadian talent including Tegan and Sara, Peach Pit, Rufus Wainwright and Stars.