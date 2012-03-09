For over 25 years, the Phoenix Concert Theatre has housed performances by bands on the cusp of international fame. Built from the ashes of another successful club, the Phoenix attracts successful acts from dance and electronic music to metal and hardcore.

Originally German-Canadian Club Harmonie, the Phoenix’s home at 410 Sherbourne Street was repurposed as the Diamond Club — a popular nightspot known for its DJ sets — in the mid '80s. The Diamond presented acts from David Bowie and Pink Floyd to Sonic Youth and Sun Ra between 1984 and 1991, and the Phoenix retained this balance between rock and dance music when it took over the space. Today, it can accommodate over 1,000 people in its three rooms. The main room holds dance nights and concerts, while a balcony with its own bar allows concertgoers to check out the show from above. The Parlour, a small room with a dance floor, is located off the main stage.

In recent years, musicians from many different genres have taken the stage at the venue. Acts like Junior Boys and Jessy Lanza have hewed closely to the venue’s dance club origins, while doom and black metal bands like Sleep and Behemoth have also performed. Past hip-hop artists include Earl Sweatshirt and Logic, while alt-rock and emo have been represented by bands like Garbage and the Get Up Kids.