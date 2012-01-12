Close to Union Station, Meridian Hall is located in the St. Lawrence market neighbourhood and is Canada's largest soft-seat venue. It is also one of the three landmark city theatres that is programmed and operated by TO Live.

The building has gone through many iterations and name changes since it originally opened as the O'Keefe Centre in 1960. The venue was later renamed the Hummingbird Centre from 1996–2007. It then operated as the Sony Centre from 2007–2019, before it was renamed Meridian Hall once Sony's contract with the building ended, and the Ontario credit union entered into a $30.75 million, 15-year deal with the venue.

Meridian Hall was designated as a heritage building in 2008 by the City of Toronto. It was also that year that the venue underwent renovations that restored its iconic features, including the marquee canopy and the York Wilson's lobby mural The Seven Lively Arts. The renovation restored the wood, brass and marble of the original facility, and added upgrades to the audience seating and lobby spaces.

In its many years of operation, Meridian Hall has been used for concerts, orchestras, stand-up comedy, festivals and screenings. Notable acts that have graced the stage at the hall include Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Wanda Sykes, Ali Wong and Hasan Minhaj.