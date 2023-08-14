It's Ok* Studios
468 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Established in 2019, It's Ok* Studios is an independent, Black-led and -operated arts space that serves as a hub for artistic growth and development. A gathering place for Toronto's Black artistic community, the venue is committed to ensuring equal representation within the Toronto cultural community at large.
The studio has hosted exhibitions, community events, workshops, and live performances from Isabella Lovestory, Clairmont The Second, Borelson and Nicole Chambers.