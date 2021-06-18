Drake teamed up with Live Nation to launch History in 2021, a 2,500-person capacity venue that was created to fill the gap between Toronto's smaller venues and stadiums such as Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Stadium. The venue was built during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, after experiencing a few delays, officially opened on November 7, 2021. Bleachers were the very first act to christen the History stage, performing a sold-out show to an all-ages crowd.

History has been host to concerts, galas, community events, private events and more. History is a cashless venue, and offers both convertible general admission, reserved seating configurations, VIP booths and more. The venue is also fully accessible. Its intimate feel has attracted many performers such as Tokyo Police Club, Down with Webster, Jack White, Bright Eyes, Franz Ferdinand, Denzel Curry and more.

History is in the heart of the Beaches neighbourhood in Toronto's East End, and is in walking distance from both Woodbine Park and Ashbridges Bay. Its position in the Beaches neighbourhood is easily accessible by public transit, and fans can also add parking to their ticket purchases prior to their show.