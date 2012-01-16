Hard Luck Bar is located in Toronto's West End, and has been a hub in the city's music scene for years. Its casual atmosphere has made it a popular location for live music performances from local and international artists, as well as private events. Notable performances include Pinkshift, Machine Girl, Sloppy Jane and Miniature Tigers.

Hard Luck Bar's location at Dundas and Bathurst makes it an easily commutable venue in the heart of the city. Its proximity to Downtown Toronto makes it a popular place to see live music.