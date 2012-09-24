Located in Kensington Market, the bicycle-themed Handlebar first opened its doors in 2012 and has been supporting live music and diverse programming since. Performers who have graced the stage at Handlebar include Shiv and the Carvers, Monstrosa, Takaayla, City Circuits, Lev Snowe and High Flyer.

In addition to live music, Handlebar also hosts open mic, karaoke, DJ nights and matinees. The venue has also become an incubator for local video performance series — the Coost's Handlebar Sessions are original performances that are recorded on stage at the venue, which as been ongoing for five seasons and can be streamed via the Coost's YouTube.