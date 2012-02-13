The Coca-Cola Coliseum is one of the many venues located at Toronto's CNE grounds. Formerly known as the Rioch Theatre for 15 years, the coliseum was renamed in 2018, hosts many live sporting and music events throughout the year, and can fit over 7,000 people in a single event.

The Coca-Cola Coliseum was originally built in 1922, and was the site of the Johnny Dundee vs. Jimmy Goodrich boxing match. It was later used as a training base for the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II. During the war, the coliseum hosted performances from Bob Hope and Wayne and Shuster who came to Exhibition Camp to entertain the troops.

From the 1960s to 1970s, the coliseum hosted rock bands such as the Doors, the Who, Genesis and Jimi Hendrix on their respective roads to stardom.

The Coca-Cola Coliseum is now home to the Toronto Marlies hockey team, and has also hosted the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the Toronto International Boat Show, and the Canadian National Exhibition. Recent performances at the Coca-Cola Coliseum include Maggie Rogers, Beabadoobee, IDLES, keshi and Stormae.