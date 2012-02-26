The Cameron House has been a home for local bands and artists since 1981, a true landmark and cultural hub within Toronto's music scene. The building was first named the Cameron House in 1996, and became a working hotel by the 1920s.

The Cameron House launched its very own record label in 2011 dubbed Cameron House Records. The building is also home to the women-run barbershop Cameron House Barbers on its second floor.

The venue has a small capacity of around 70 people in both its back and front room venues. Notable performances at the venue include Blue Rodeo, Ron Sexsmith, Jane Siberry and the Barenaked Ladies.