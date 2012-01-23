This 200-person capacity club - complete with 30-person rooftop patio - began as a DJ/EDM club, but after three years of requests from artists who wanted to utilize the Bovine’s stage to play live music, the club began hosting gigs, and from then on began making its transition to the iconic venue it would eventually become. Queen West is home to some of Toronto’s most popular venues (such as Rivoli and Velvet Underground ) so the fact that the Bovine Sex Club manages to attract international mega-stars of stage and screen, and has remained as popular as ever in the Toronto music community, is testament to the fact that the venue genuinely stands out in its field.

This club is able to stand out for a number of reasons: first, there’s the aesthetic. Channeling a “nifty dada look” (bovinesexclub.com), the readymade decor refers to Duchampian art. Local artists collaborate on the club’s appearance and style: for example, the assemblage of what is essentially scrap metal was conceptualized by once-co-owner Wesley Thuro, and was put together by Great Bob Scott (drummer for The Look People ) and Toronto visual artist Dave Grieveson. The latter two also are responsible for what current owner Darryl Fine refers to as “the first layer of junk inside The Bovine” (StoriesBehindTheSongs.ca). Fine encourages this collaboration, for part of his operational philosophy is, “It’s the shit on the walls they remember.”

The second reason the Bovine Sex Club still remains popular is due to its ability to be as much of a chameleon as David Bowie. Its genre is deliberately vague, for despite an overall punk or metal feel, the club hosts an eclectic array of musical styles. The venue’s webpage states that the bands they book play “a mix of cutting edge rock, retro 80's, punk, glam, metal, 70's funk, and British pop.” The ability to adapt and change is crucial for any venue looking to keep their tenure in any community. As Fine puts it, “You have to keep moving on from one crowd or you die … It’s a bit of a survival game” (2016).

The Bovine Sex Club also hosts a wide array of events: “During the film festival,” says Fine, “we become part of TIFF … some of the nights it’s the Swiss International Film Festival party in the middle of a punk bar and we’re playing house music and disco and we have a bottom-lit dance floor in the middle of the stage where the bands play.” Fine also describes “great film parties here with John Leguizamo , Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke , Nick Nolte, Jason Schwartzman , Brittany Murphy… You know, they like The Bovine for the same reason – they can let down their hair” (2016).