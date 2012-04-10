Louis'
93 Campus Dr, Saskatoon SK
The University of Saskatchewan’s beloved campus pub has been bringing high profile acts to the school since 1981. It was originally named Louis’ Hangout, aptly named after one of Canada’s founding fathers, Louis Riel. Since it was established it’s been both a go-to watering hole for students and one of the city’s best music venues.
Louis’ has hosted legendary Canadian acts like Alexisonfire, Tokyo Police Club, Joel Plaskett, Death From Above 1979 and Propagandhi, all on the University’s campus. The pub’s capacity tops out at just under 600, which makes it one of the larger club style venues in the area. On the second floor there’s Louis’ Loft, a fair trade coffee shop offering sandwiches and light lunch bites, which can also be rented out for private parties.
Louis’ has a lowered floor that’s perfect for those who want to dance and jam out to their heart’s desire, while still saving a lot of space for the more relaxed concert-goers. The pub also hosts Monday game nights and Tuesday karaoke nights, and other student-led events throughout the week.