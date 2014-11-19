Capitol Music Club
244 1st Avenue North, Saskatoon SK
Saskatoon’s Capitol Music Club was originally an effort between 4 friends trying to save their beloved haunt, Lydia’s Pub, from closing down and being demolished. Though they managed to pool their assets together and bid on the venue, they weren’t able to save the building. Securing the entire contents of Lydia’s Pub, they picked up and moved to a new location a couple blocks from City Hall and founded Capitol Music Club in 2014.
Over the years, Capitol Music Club has showcased up-and-coming local talent, and welcomed touring bands like Wintersleep, Royal Canoe, Daniel Romano, and Tokyo Police Club to the Saskatoon stage. The venue also regularly hosts open stage nights to allow local talent to show off their skills in a public forum.
Capitol Music Club also has a full pub menu with daily specials. The venue is general admission, with about half of it being taken up by standing room and the other half made up of seating towards the back, where attendees can grab a bite to eat and enjoy the show from a more relaxed point of view.