Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre is a community-owned, non-profit theatre that relies on donations and partnerships to keep the business alive. This has cultivated a close bond in the Saskatchewan arts community, with locals continuously supporting the theatre.



The theatre has had a tumultuous time since it was founded in 1946. Broadway Theatre was once home to the booming entertainment economy after World War II, but as the neighbourhood began to decline, the theatre fell into disarray in the 1970s. It was restored to its original glory in the 1980s, but briefly closed its doors in ‘93. Broadway Theatre was purchased by Friends of the Broadway Theatre, the non-profit organization that now maintains the venue. In 1997 it was designated as a municipal heritage property.



Over the years the Broadway Theatre has housed a wide variety of acts like Stars, Reuben and the Dark, Jim Cuddy, and Crash Test Dummies. It is Saskatchewan’s only community-owned theatre, and offers a yearly membership which gets you discounted tickets, one free movie entry, and a voice in the operations of the theatre.