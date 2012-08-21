

Since 1988, Amigos Cantina has been a lively spot in Saskatoon’s Broadway District offering good tunes and good eats. Its name refers to the venue’s three founders - friends with a shared love for music and food - and their love has clearly been infectious, as the venue has grown magnificently over the years. What started as a bar known for cheap beer eventually transformed into one of Saskatchewan’s quintessential music venues.



This iconic stage has housed big acts like Broken Social Scene, Modest Mouse, Sarah McLachlan, Propagandhi and Neko Case. Known for shows getting just rowdy enough to keep you coming back, Amigos Cantina has become a go-to spot for local music lovers, and is particularly popular among the country and indie music scene.



Aside from the guaranteed good time, Amigos Cantina is also known for its iconic Tex-Mex food menu. Since jamming out on an empty stomach is never as fun, stop by the restaurant before the show to taste the various nachos, tacos, burritos and more, complete with vegetarian options.

