(Closed) Le D'Auteuil
228 Rue Saint-Joseph Est, Quebec City QC
Though the current iteration of Quebec City venue Le D'Auteuil only opened at the tail end of 2018, it marks the latest instalment in the history of two long-running local establishments, with roots stretching back as far as the late-'80s.
The original Le D'Auteuil was opened in 1989, in a 300-year-old building on the street of the same name in the city's historic Vieux-Québec neighbourhood. The legendary venue hosted such acts as Jean Leloup, Richard Desjardins, Sarah McLachlan and Blue Rodeo before shuttering in 2001 after part of the building's facade collapsed. In early 2018, original Le D'Auteuil co-owner André Gagné announced plans to relaunch the venue in the hip Saint-Roch area, taking over the space formerly occupied by venue Le Cercle, which had closed in December 2017 following a 10-year run.
The new Le D'Auteuil opened in December 2018, following over $1.5M in renovations that completely overhauled the venue space. The mezzanine was removed, nearly doubling the capacity, while several changes were made to improve the sound quality, from installing a larger stage, new sound system and soundproofed walls to moving the ice machine and dishwashing equipment, as to minimize external noise.
Since the reopening, Le D'Auteuil has upheld Le Cercle's mission to host thought-provoking art of all stripes, having featured acts including Men I Trust, Norma Jean, ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead and TEKE::TEKE. As Le Cercle, the venue hosted the likes of the New Pornographers, Omnium Gatherum, Weaves, Library Voices, the Coathangers and Shabazz Palaces, alongside film, fashion and comic book festivals, book releases and wine tastings.