Impérial Bell
252 Rue Saint-Joseph Est, Quebec City QC
Now owned by the Festival d'été de Québec, the building that holds the Impérial Bell was built in the 1800s and previously housed a stonecutter’s workshop and a vermicelli factory, and in 1912 was transformed into a theatre called the “Royal Palace” — the first of many name changes. Following a brief stint in the ’70s as an erotic theatre, the Impérial Bell (named after their partnership with Bell) is now a historic theatre and concert hall found in the Saint-Roch district of Quebec City. The beautiful and grand façade holds a plush, ornate and tall red theatre with a sizeable stage that can hold 900 standing, and 400 seated. Its sister theatre, the Petit Impérial, accommodates 100.
Notable acts who’ve graced the Impérial stage include Bruce Cockburn, Charlotte Cardin, Children of Bodom, Billy Talent, Bloc Party, METZ, Black Lips, D.R.I. and City and Colour. The acoustics of the theatre receive raves from audiences.
Spectators can sit in the balcony or at long tables on the ground floor, with easy access to the bar in the back run by friendly staff. Individuals with reduced mobility can find accessible entrances and seats on levels 200 and 400.