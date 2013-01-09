Le Capitole
972 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec City QC
Quebec’s Le Capitole theatre was inaugurated in 1903 and quickly became the lively home of vaudeville shows, theatre productions and operas. After its initial heyday, Le Capitole ceased operations in 1981. In 1984, it was deemed a heritage building, and in 1986 it was designated a National Historic Site of Canada. It remained closed for nearly a decade before the building was purchased and restored to be the iconic concert hall that it is.
Today, Le Capitole is a cultural hub in the heart of Quebec, boasting 1,400 seats accompanied by a hotel and restaurant. The theatre has opened its doors to acts like the Tragically Hip, The Killers, Anne Murray and B.B. King. It has also hosted a wide array of theatre productions like Cats, Les Misérables and most notably the Elvis Story variety show, which regularly returned to Le Capitole each summer season from 1995 to 2007.
Since it reopened, Le Capitole has been home to an accompanying hotel and restaurant. Though operating separately from the concert venue, music lovers can book a hotel room and grab a bite to eat before the show, all under one historical roof.