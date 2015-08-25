Heartwood Concert Hall
939 2nd Ave E, Owen Sound ON
Welcoming atmosphere, excellent production value and a commitment to connecting the community over great music are all factors that make the Heartwood Concert Hall the preeminent music venue in Owen Sound. Located directly downtown above an upcycled goods and local art store, Heartwood Hall is a 150-capacity space in which nearly every surface is wooden, giving visitors the feeling of being in an elaborate tree house. The hall boasts a delicately lit outdoor patio, large dance floor and drink menu featuring local beers and ciders.
As Owen Sound's central venue, Heartwood Hall has hosted a number of impressive acts since it opened its doors, including indie-folk veteran Hayden, 14-member party band My Son the Hurricane, Afro-cuban jazz master Jane Bunnett and soul powerhouse Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar. Local label Mudtown Records’s winter festival, Lupercalia, has often featured headlining acts at Heartwood Hall like the Sadies, WHOOP-Szo, Partner, L Con and Witch Prophet.
Heartwood Hall also invites the community to participate in regular events, such as a bi-monthly open mic, story slams and live band karaoke.