Bar Robo
692 Somerset St W, Ottawa ON
Operating as a coffee shop during the day and a bar at night, Bar Robo is a laid back event space hosting live music nearly every day of the week. Although they’re known for their eclectic cocktail menu, the venue strives to offer all ages events to give youth in the city the chance to experience and get involved with the burgeoning local music scene.
Founded by Ali Fuentes and Scott May in 2016 - who previously worked with children’s choirs and local music stores - Bar Robo garnered its name from Ottawa’s reputation as the robotic “city that fun forgot.” The staff infuse this playful attitude into all aspects of running Bar Robo, embracing the quirky vibe of the establishment. Above all else, the owners wanted to create a safe and inclusive hangout spot. Inside the venue, a prominent list details the rules regarding discriminatory behaviour.
Dedicated to working with the Ottawa community, Bar Robo collaborated with Queen St. Fare at the end of 2018. Modelled after the food halls that have gained popularity in major cities like New York, Queen St. Fare houses six local restaurants along with a stage setup created in collaboration with Bar Robo to bring food and music together in a way Ottawa has never seen before.
Bar Robo has hosted musicians from a wide range of genres over the past few years including performances from the likes of Django Libre, Derek Harrison, Bobby Dove, Mushy Gushy, Magnolia and more. Beyond providing stellar musical acts, the venue also hosts comedy nights, film screenings, karaoke events and more.